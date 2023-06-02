The former deputy national chairman of the PDP, Olabode George has revealed what he will do if President Bola Tinubu invites him to work with him

The PDP chieftain said he will work with President Tinubu's administration to contribute his quota to nation-building

The long-standing adversary of President Tinubu, disclosed this while speaking with newsmen at his office

Ikoyi, Lagos state - Chief Olabode George, a long-standing adversary of President Bola Tinubu, has revealed what he will do if the President invited him to work with him.

The former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said he will accept the offer to work with Tinubu’s administration if invited to contribute his quota to nation-building.

Bode George says he will work with President if invited. Photos Credit: Bode George/A B A Y O M I @BayoIshola, President Bola Tinubu/ Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Source: Twitter/Facebook

Source: UGC

As reported by Leadership Newspaper, George explained that he had no personal issues with Tinubu.

He stated this while speaking with newsmen at his office in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The PDP chieftain said:

“My reaction, like I have said, there is nothing personal. Look, I trained in the military. You know in the military whoever is in the trench next to you is your brother. When you go out to say what is our mission in the military? It is to defend our country. If he comes and says look, what do you feel about this, what do you feel about that, let’s work together in the interest of this country, why would I refuse? This nation also trained me.

‘’The military trained me. There is no part of the world that I have not been, training and doing exercises. This country trained us. So, we must be able to put something back to the system that would also positively impact on the younger ones, to put a smile on their faces.’’

Source: Legit.ng