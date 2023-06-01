The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 met with President Bola Tinubu

The meeting which was the EFCC Chairman’s first official engagement with President Tinubu since he assumed office on Monday, May 29

Bawa briefed President Tinubu on the state of the battle against corruption in Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, on Wednesday, May 31 met with the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The meeting happened at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, Premium Times reported.

Tinubu and Bawa met on Wednesday, May 31 in Abuja. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Source: Facebook

What Bawa told Tinubu during meeting

The meeting, which was the EFCC Chairman’s first official engagement with President Tinubu since he assumed office, afforded the anti-graft czar the opportunity to brief the president on the state of the fight against corruption.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The details of the meeting included Bawa's recent visit to Saudi Arabia, where he signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Oversight and Anti-Corruption Authority (NAZAHA) of Saudi Arabia, in a bid to strengthen international partnerships to address the complex challenges posed by corruption.

Latest about Tinubu, EFCC, Bawa

The meeting came about 48 hours after Tinubu was sworn in as president.

Bawa, visiting the Presidential Villa the second day after Tinubu resumed at his office, became one of the first heads of parastatals to bring the president to speed on the activities of their agencies.

Currently, there are said to be about 11 former governors under EFCC investigations.

President Tinubu himself once had his name on EFCC’s list of former governors facing investigations in the years after he completed his second term as Lagos governor in 2007.

Tinubu told to dismantle EFCC, sack Bawa

Meanwhile, Olisa Agbakoba, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has asked President Tinubu to dismantle the EFCC if he hopes to have a successful anti-corruption war, Vanguard reported.

Agbakoba stated this while speaking in an interview Arise Television on Wednesday, May 31.

The legal luminary also urged President Tinubu to sack Bawa, in order to have a fresh leadership for the agency in the new administration.

What Nigerians should expect from Tinubu's presidency: APC chieftain

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Anambra state, Chief Uzuegbuna Okagbue, said that the hope of Nigeria and Nigerians will be renewed under the new administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Okagbue, a foremost supporter of Tinubu, and former Senatorial aspirant in Anambra Central, gave the assurance on Monday, May 29, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng