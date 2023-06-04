President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's journey to the presidency was very rough and passed through the thorns of time and controversies.

Before becoming President of Nigeria, Tinubu faced lots of challenges both within the All Progressives Congress (APC) and outside his political party.

Some of the challenges are listed below:

Buhari did not like Tinubu

Number 1 of the controversies Tinubu survived was the narrative that former President Muhammadu Buhari did not like him.

Before the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Tinubu was said to be out of Buhari's preference for his survival. But the former president debunked the notion a few days before the February 25 presidential election.

Announcement of Ahmad Lawan

During the APC presidential primary in mid-2022, the national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Adamu, announced that Ahmad Lawan, the senate president, was the consensus candidate of the ruling party and endorsed by Buhari.

The announcement was meant to divert attention from the ongoing electoral process but now President Tinubu was able to overcome the plot and eventually won the 2023 presidential election.

The north will show Tinubu shege

Another obstructing block on his path to the presidency was the claim that the North, particularly the northern governors would betray Tinubu as they did to Late Chief MKO Abiola.

One of the prominent opposition members that pushed this narrative was Pa Ayo Adebanjo, a leader of Afenifere, who openly endorsed Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Osinbajo is a big threat

Another popular narrative pushed out against the candidacy of Tinubu's presidency was the claim that he would not defeat former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in the APC presidential primary.

Tinubu was the former boss of Osinbajo and nominated him to be Buhari's running mate in the 2015 election.

He abuses Buhari in Abeokuta

Tinubu's comment in Abeokuta where he narrated how he influenced ex-President Buhari to contest the 2023 election was also projected to orchestrate his loss in the election.

But Among all odds, the president defeated the narrative and won the February 25 presidential election.

Thousands of letters to Chigaco University

Ahead of the 2023 election, there were serious controversies about President Tinubu's university education ingenuity.

Because of much curiosity from the opposition parties, many letters were written to the Chicago State University where Tinubu presented to have graduated from.

Legit.ng reported that Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) shared the response he got from the university when he made an inquiry about Tinubu.

Fuel Scarcity

In about a month before the February 25 presidential election, there was fuel scarcity in the country, a move allegedly orchestrated by some opposition parties with support from cabals in the Aso Rock to stop Tinubu.

Tinubu raised the alarm when he went to campaign in Abeokuta, the state capital ahead of the general election

Naira redesign

One major policy that shook the nation ahead of the election that produced Tinubu as the president was the naira redesigned policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Also, Tinubu and some governors of the APC raised alarm and maintained that the policy was targeted at his campaigns and to scuttle his chances.

Obi and Kwankwaso merger

The emergence of Tinubu as Nigeria's next president was also threatened by the alleged merger between Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Both Kwankwaso and Peter Obi eventually made statements in the election but their alleged merger ahead of the poll turned out to be false.

Tinubu will not be sworn in

After being declared the winner of the election, there were many claims from the opposition that Tinubu would be sworn in because he failed to win 25% in the FCT during the election.

Also, many Christian leaders in different prophesies projected that the former governor of Lagos state only see the presidency, he would not get there.

