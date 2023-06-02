Details of President Bola Tinubu's meeting with the senate president, Ahmad Lawan, and the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila have been revealed

Though details of the meeting were not disclosed, a source privy to the development disclosed that Lawan made the president understand that there is fire on the mountain concerning the 10th assembly leadership race

The revelation came at a time Lawan denied the report that he was nursing the ambition of becoming the next senate president

Aso Villa, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, June 1, met with the National Assembly leadership behind closed doors at the presidential villa in Abuja.

Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila met with the president ahead of the inauguration of the 10th national assembly on June 13, Vanguard reported.

All you need to know about Bola Tinubu meeting with Ahmad Lawan, Femi Gbajabiamila Photo Credit: Femi Gbajabiamila, Bola Tinubu

Source: Facebook

What Tinubu discussed with Ahmad Lawan, Femi Gbajabiamila

Details of the meeting between the 3 leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) were not disclosed but Vanguard revealed that Lawan gave Tinubu the true situation rocking the zoning formula of the APC National Working Committee.

The revelation came at a time that the senate president denied the report that he was aspiring for the position of the 10th senate president, adding that national interest will determine the next leader of the Red Chamber.

According to the paper, a reliable source privy to the details disclosed that the meeting was an eye-opener for Tinubu as Lawan “politely, told the president that there is fire on the mountain.”

Latest about Bola Tinubu, Ahmed Lawan, Femi Gbajabiamila, Senate, House of Reps

The source's statement reads in part:

“It was today (yesterday) at the meeting the president got to know that he was either misinformed or distorted pieces of information were handed to him in respect of the National Assembly leadership."

The source alleged that Gbajabiamila is using the same method he used to send out the name of Godswill Akpabio and Tajudeen Abass for the position of the next senate president and speaker to corner President Tinubu into another box.

