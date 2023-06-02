President Bola Tinubu met with the lawmaker representing Zaria federal constituency in Kaduna state, Tajudeen Abbas

Abbas is believed to be President Tinubu's preferred candidate for the position of speaker of the 10th House of Representatives

The Kaduna lawmaker said he is optimistic that he would be the speaker of the house, while Benjamin Kalu would be his deputy

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) ‘anointed candidate’ for the position of speaker for the 10th House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has declared that he will achieve his aim come Tuesday, June 13.

Abbas made this affirmation after he met with the president, Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, June 1, Vanguard reported.

10th National Assembly: 'What I discussed with Tinubu', Abbas opens up

Although the House of Representatives speakership candidate said his aspiration was not part of the agenda of the meeting, the state of the nation was discussed, Premium Times also reported.

Furthermore, he stated that his discussion with President Tinubu at the state house did not extend to the other aspirants.

Legit.ng reports that other aspirants for the House of Representatives speakership include Ahmed Wase, Muktar Aliyu Betera from Borno state in the Northeast, Sanni Jaji from Zamfara, and Sada Soli from Katsina state.

Abbas said:

“We did not discuss our opponents who want to be speaker or deputy speaker.

"We restricted our discussion to the matters of the day, issues that have to do with the challenges this country is facing, particularly the economic and social challenges.

"And what he intends to do in the next few days, particularly what he has done on the issue of fuel subsidy."

10th NASS: APC movement backs Abbas' speakership bid

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tajudeen received the backing of the Progressives Foundational Movement (PFM).

The PFM said they would be standing solidly behind Tajudeen in his bid to become the next speaker of the green chamber of the National Assembly.

While commending the president and the Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee (NWC), the PFM added that the choice of Abbas "is a well thought out decision that would be in the best interest of the country."

