Following President Bola Tinubu's pronouncement on Monday, May 29, that "fuel subsidy is gone", the oil marketers took a swipe as usual as many filling stations were immediately closed and others inflated the price of petrol by over 100%.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

For over 72 hours now, the oil marketers have held the country at ransom with the pronouncement where President Tinubu has stated that the previous administration did not make provision for subsidy in the 2023 budget, therefore, it was gone.

5 Things to know about FG meeting with NLC on fuel subsidy removal Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

In order to avert industrial action from the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC), the Tinubu-led federal government met with the 2 groups on Wednesday, May 31, for a middle ground on the issue.

Below are things you should know about the meeting:

The meeting lasted for several hours

According to Channels Television, the meeting, which reportedly began around 4pm in the evening lasted for several hours.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Joe Ajaero, the national president of the NLC on Wednesday morning, hinted that the meeting would start by 2p.m.

Names of Tinubu-led FG team

Though the new president is yet to constitute his campaign before embarking on a struggle with the oil marketers his administration was represented in the negotiation by some key stakeholders.

They are Dele Alake, former Tinubu's commissioner for information when he was governor of Lagos state; Mele Kyari, the Group CEO of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited.

Other stakeholders on the team are Godwin Emefiele, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); and Adams Oshiomhole, the former governor of Edo state and ex-national president of NLC.

List of labour representatives

The NLC was represented by Ajaero at the meeting with the federal government team.

Festus Osifo, the president of the TUC, joined his counterpart at the NLC to represent the trade union.

NLC Makes Demand from Tinubu

The Labour union demanded that the Tinubu-led FG should revert to statuesque by reverting the petrol pump price before coming for negotiation.

Ajaero maintained that reverting to the statuesque will help his union in providing solutions and protect the interest of the Nigerian workforce.

The NLC noted that the government failed to hold any conversation with Nigerians, and no talk on palliative, thus, they are rejecting the announcement.

The union then promise to reconvene with its members in deciding the next line of action.

Alake expresses optimism

However, speaking to journalists after the meeting, Alake disclosed that it was a robust moment and that talk will continue with the union.

The president's spokesperson expressed the hope of light at the end of the tunnel, believing that a reasonable conclusion would be reached between the unions and the government.

President Bola Tinubu hit the ground running on Monday with his inaugural speech, a promise he made to Nigerians while campaigning for the office of the presidency

Before leaving the podium on Monday, oil marketers started fighting him for pronouncing that fuel subsidy is gone, they close many filling stations and inflate the commodity price

However, if Tinubu succeeded in removing the fuel subsidy, the Bureau De Change is likely to be another set of powerful Nigerians that will fight Tinubu

Source: Legit.ng