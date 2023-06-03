A member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Akweke Francis Okoye, has revealed what newly appointed SGF, George Akume, must do to succeed

According to Okoye, the new SGF must follow the constitution and the federal character principles in his daily activities

Okoye described the appointment of Akume as the new SGF by President Bola Tinubu as a round peg in a round hole

FCT, Abuja -A member of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council and State Coordinator Tinubu Shettima Ambassadors (TSA, Anambra), Akweke Francis Okoye, has revealed what the newly appointed Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, must do to succeed at his new position.

Okoye described the appointment of Akume as the new SGF as a round peg in a round hole and the former Benue state governor as a cosmopolitan leader with the requisite competence to manage the position.

Akume urged to follow the constitution and federal character principles. Photo Credit: Senator Dr George Akume/ Francis Okoye. Source: Facebook

Source: Facebook

In an exclusive interview via telephone call with Legit.ng, Okoye said Akume, in his three previous positions as former Benue state governor, senator, and minister, has shown his abilities to perform at any given position.

He, however, urged Akume to show true leadership and remember the constitution and principles of the federal character in his daily to daily function as the SGF.

The Convener, Coalition Of South East APC Support Groups, said the new SGF must recommend people to President Bola Tinubu, based on competence, qualification, and capacity to deliver.

He said:

“He must remember the constitution of Nigeria, and federal character because most of the appointments will come through him. Most of the recommendations he will be giving to The President should be based on the federal character principles and qualifications. He should recommend people with prowess, capacity, and competence to be able to take Nigeria to the next level.”

Nigerians are yearning for development

Speaking further, Okoye said Nigerians are yearning for economic growth and infrastructural development after the highly contested February 25 presidential election.

According to Okoye, Nigerians are expecting President Tinubu to carry everybody along, and Akume, as the new SGF, will manage it very well.

He added:

Nigerians are yearning for changes, development, and more progress in terms of the economy, education, health, infrastructure, and other areas. I know the position is sensitive and I know Senator Akume will manage it well”

