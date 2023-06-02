Shehu Sani has reacted to the fall of President Joe Biden of the United States, on stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation

A former Kaduna Central senator, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the fall of the President of the United States, Joe Biden, on stage at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation.

Recall that the US President had tripped on a sandbag and fell after completing handing out diplomas at the US Air Force Academy commencement in Colorado on Thursday, June 1.

Shehu Sani reacts as Joe Biden falls on stage.

Source: Facebook

Reacting to Biden’s fall on Thursday, June 1 via his Twitter handle @ShehuSani, the former lawmaker said anybody can fall.

He tweeted:

“Anybody can fall, sorry @POTUS”

Nigerians join Sani to react to Biden’s fall at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation

Reacting to Sani’s tweet, St.Sunny@ @StSunny3, wrote, “Some people for naija don get excuse be this oo,cos when e happen,them go say even Biden bin don fall on stage.. interesting times ahead.”

Another Nigerian, Sammy D'Real McCoy @McCoySammy, said President Bola Tinubu only missed a step and didn’t have it easy here in Nigeria.

“And Tinubu miss step dem no gree person rest for this app.. atleast him no fall”

A Twitter user, Emir Of Kuvukiland – BOS @balogunfd, wrote, “Anybody can't fall, if some people fall in Nigeria, they will get to france before they can stand well again”

Emeribe Ifeanyi @hiemeribe, thinks this might be Nigeria’s case in the near future.

He wrote:

“This would likely be our case in a very no distant time

“I salute the alertness in trying to stand up almost immediately.

“However, is there any hope for tomorrow leaders (youth)...”

