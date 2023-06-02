An appeal has been made to former chief whip of the House of Senate, Sen Orji Kalu, to step down his ambition for the Senate Presidency seat

Ex-governor Abdul’Aziz Yari of Zamfara state was also beseeched to step down and support the anointed candidate of the APC, Sen Godswill Akpabio

This appeal was made on Thursday, June 1, by the non-serving Senators of the second and fourth republics

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressives Congress (APC) non-serving Senators of the second to the fourth republics have urged Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, ex-governor Abdul’Aziz Yari, and other aspirants contesting for the Senate presidency to step down and support the anointed aspirant of the party.

Recall that the APC May national working committee endorsed Senator Godswill Akpabio with a supporting endorsement from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

President Bola Tinubu endorsed Senator Akpabio over Senator Kalu for the Senate President seat. Photo Credit: Orji Uzor Kablu, and Godswill Obot Akpabio

Source: Facebook

As reported by The SUN, in a meeting on Thursday, June 1, the former lawmakers said the party’s decision supersedes individual ambition.

Present at the meeting included Chief Olusegun Osoba, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, Ambassador Godknows Igali, and Archbishop John Praise, among others.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The meeting convener, Senator Basheer Lado, also called on opposition parties’ lawmakers seeking the coveted seat to step down their ambition for peace, party cohesion, and the smooth takeoff of Tinubu’s administration.

As reported by The Nation, Osoba who spoke at the meeting, said:

“I want to appeal to you on two issues. Let us all organise a serious lobby system by convening a meeting of all aspirants for the position of Senate President in the 10th Senate to make them see the reason why they should toe the line of the party.

“The Party has decided on zoning and has zoned the positions. We cannot afford to start this government on another crisis. The fuel subsidy removal crisis is already there."

Meanwhile, ex-Senate President, Ameh Ebute said all APC Senators-elect must play by the dictate of the party.

According to Leadership Online, he said:

"The party is supreme. No member should oppose the constitution of the party and the position of its leadership. We should abide by the constitution of the party and the zoning of National Assembly leadership positions by the party.”

Senate Presidency: Orji Kalu Insists He Won’t Quit Race, Opens Up on Plot With Yari Against Akpabio

In another development, the former governor and aspirant for the 10th Senate president, Abdulaziz Yari, has joined forces with the chief whip of the Senate, Orji Uzor Kalu.

They have both made moves against the choice of the ruling APC for the incoming National Assembly leadership.

Meanwhile, the APC had picked and backed Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin for Senate president and deputy, respectively.

Source: Legit.ng