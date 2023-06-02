Isaac Fayose, brother of Ayodele Fayose, a former governor of Ekiti state, says he dislikes Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party

Fayose said his dislike for Obi was borne out of the alleged toxicity of the former Anambra state governor's followers

He further vowed to suspend his social media activities due to alleged slanders he claimed to receive daily from Obidients

Ikeja, Lagos state - The younger brother to former Ekiti state Governor, Ayodele Fayose, Isaac, on Friday, June 2, said he dislikes Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), because of the alleged toxicity of his supporters.

Fayose, who stated this via his known Facebook page, threatened to suspend his social media pages because his children were tired of insults and abuses directed at him by Obidients.

Isaac Fayose has expressed his dislike for Peter Obi of the Labour Party. Photo credits: Prince Isaac Fayose, Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

'Obidient' is a slogan coined as an identifier for those who believe in the presidential candidacy of Obi.

Fayose wrote tersely:

“I dislike Obi because of his toxic followers.”

Isaac Fayose vs Obidients

Fayose said his relatives and associates had questioned him on his usage of social media, especially as dozens of insults were directed at him during the electioneering and after the 2023 general elections.

Legit.ng reports that although Fayose openly canvassed for the southern presidency, he was involved in several clashes with Obidients online.

Following the emergence of Bola Tinubu as the president and his subsequent inauguration on Monday, May 29, Fayose declared that his social media page is for Nigeria and the new leader only.

He advised those who are unhappy with the development to unfollow him.

