Former Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi, has stoutly denied being investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for an alleged N4 billion fraud

The ex-governor said during his visit to the EFCC's office in Ilorin on Thursday, June 1, no accusations of wrongdoing were brought up

Fayemi further described the allegation that he laundered N4 billion naira as "frivolous"

Ilorin, Kwara state - A former governor of Ekiti state, Kayode Fayemi, has said he is not involved in any laundering of N4 billion, as being bandied around.

In a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, June 2, by one of his media aides, Ahmad Sajoh, Fayemi said although he visited the EFCC's office, “no such allegation was raised during his conversation” with officials of the anti-graft agency."

Details of Fayemi's conversation with EFCC officials

According to the statement, Fayemi only responded to a petition from a group he said was trying to soil his name and image, The Punch reported.

The statement partly reads:

“We wish to note that contrary to the news that made the rounds about a purported N4b fraud case against Dr Fayemi, no such allegation was raised in his conversation with the EFCC."

Fayemi arrived at the EFCC's Kwara command office at about 9:40 am on Thursday, June 1. EFCC operatives grilled him upon his arrival.

Legit.ng learnt that Fayemi was not arrested, but honoured the invitation earlier extended to him,.

It is also understood that he would likely be released this morning (Friday, June 2).

