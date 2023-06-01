Professor Pat Utomi, a political economist and ally of Peter Obi, has denied his involvement in a circulating list claiming his appointment as a minister in President Bola Tinubu's administration

Through his media aide, Professor Utomi released a statement urging Nigerians to disregard the list as false.

Given his support for the Labour Party and Peter Obi, accepting a government position could be viewed as a betrayal by their supporters

Professor Pat Utomi, a political economist and ally of the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, has distanced himself from a circulating list of alleged new appointees and ministers to serve in President Bola Tinubu's administration.

The list, being circulated on social media, purports that he will serve as a minister in Tinubu’s government.

Pat Utomi dissociates himself from being penned down for ministerial appointment under President Tinubu. Photo credits: Emmanuel Osodi/Anadolu Agency, PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

However, Utomi, through his media aide, Charles Odibo, released a statement urging Nigerians to disregard the list, according to Sahara Reporters.

"Nothing can be further from the truth," Utomi said, describing it as the second failed attempt by ‘purveyors of fake news’ in nearly three months to smear his name or link him with the new government.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The statement, also cited by Vanguard, partly reads:

“The attention of Prof. Pat Utomi has again been drawn to a disingenuous ‘list of new appointees and some new ministries’ currently circulating on the social media, purporting that Utomi will serve as a minister in President Bola Tinubu’s government. Nothing can be further from the truth.

“We have been in constant touch with Utomi who has been out of the country for over two months working on his new book, and he has confirmed that he has not held discussions with anyone with regard to any government appointment.

“He, therefore, urges Nigerians to ignore the obviously fake list associating him with the new Federal Government.

Pat Utomi, Peter Obi, Tinubu and the 2023 presidential election

In the buildup to the 2023 elections, Utomi, a Labour Party chieftain, dropped his presidential ambition for Obi, who eventually contested on the party's platform after resigning from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Taking up a position in the new government could be seen as a betrayal by supporters of the Labour Party and Obi, who are currently challenging Tinubu's victory at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja.

Source: Legit.ng