A UNIOSUN student identified as Ademola alleged that soldiers entered her hostel room and one pinned her against a wall, telling her she would 'like it'

Students claimed soldiers carted away over 60 mobile phones and forced some female students to strip naked during the Monday night operation

The Nigerian Army Depot, Osogbo, announced it had opened an investigation after a petition from NANS Southwest Zone D

A female student of Osun State University (UNIOSUN) has alleged that a soldier physically restrained her and attempted to sexually assault her when personnel of the Nigerian Army Depot, Osogbo, reportedly stormed student hostels on Monday night.

The student, identified only as Ademola, shared her account in a video that began circulating online following the incident. Ademola said she was alone in her room cooking when she first noticed soldiers on the hostel premises.

Female student accuses soldiers of hostel invasion and alleged assault. Photo credit: UNIOSUN

Source: UGC

She said the situation appeared to calm down before the soldiers reportedly returned and knocked on doors.

"They pointed their torch at my room and asked who was inside. They told me to open the door, and I did," she said.

After she opened the door, she told one of the soldiers her roommate was not present. She alleged the soldier then turned aggressive, Daily Trust reported.

"He pinned me to my bathroom door and told me I would like it. He also warned me not to shout. I kept begging him," she alleged.

Ademola said she forced herself free and moved towards the room's entrance, repeatedly asking the soldier to leave.

A second soldier then entered and, rather than intervening, told her to stop screaming and that she would also enjoy it.

"They kept telling me to calm down and that I would like it. I started shouting and screaming, and that was when they both left the room," she said.

She said she locked the door immediately after the soldiers departed, and a neighbour came to check on her after hearing her cries.

Soldiers accused of stripping students and stealing phones

Ademola's account is one of several allegations to surface following the Monday evening, June 30, operation. Students claimed that more than 60 mobile phones and other valuables were taken from rooms during the raid, Vanguard reported.

Some female students alleged they were stripped naked and compelled to dance unclothed in front of soldiers, who were said to be among those who participated in the Army Depot's passing-out parade the previous Saturday.

Army opens investigation into hostel raid

The Nigerian Army Depot, Osogbo, acknowledged the allegations on Tuesday, July 1, announcing the commencement of a formal investigation.

The inquiry was triggered by a petition filed by the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Southwest Zone D.

In a statement, the Army said the investigation would establish the facts surrounding the incident and pledged that any personnel found to have acted wrongly would face appropriate disciplinary measures under military law.

UNIOSUN final year student dies

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a final year student of Osun State University, UNIOSUN, has died, prompting outrage from the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), which claims the tragedy may have been linked to poor medical support at the institution’s Ifetedo campus.

The deceased was identified as Osunlakin Grace, a 400-level Law student. NANS stated that she did not receive the urgent treatment needed to save her life and described the loss as deeply painful for the university community.

Source: Legit.ng