The United States Supreme Court upheld birthright citizenship, preserving the constitutional right that grants automatic citizenship to anyone born on American soil

The ruling dealt a major setback to President Donald Trump's executive order seeking to end birthright citizenship and kept the long standing policy intact

The decision came as broader legal disputes over immigration, deportation policies and border enforcement continued across the United States

The United States Supreme Court has upheld birthright citizenship, dealing a major setback to President Donald Trump after striking down his executive order seeking to end the long established constitutional right.

The ruling keeps intact the principle that anyone born on American soil is automatically a US citizen under the 14th Amendment.

The United States Supreme Court upheld birthright citizenship in a landmark ruling. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

The decision also comes amid wider legal battles over the Trump administration's immigration policies, CNN reports.

What follows birthright citizenship ruling?

Here are key things to know after the Supreme Court's decision:

1. Birthright citizenship remains in force

The court rejected Trump's executive order in a 6 to 3 decision. The ruling preserves a constitutional practice that has existed for about 160 years and guarantees citizenship to people born in the United States regardless of their parents' immigration status.

2. The decision affects future immigration trends

Analysts say keeping birthright citizenship in place is expected to reduce the size of the undocumented population over time. If the executive order had taken effect, children born to undocumented parents would not have received automatic citizenship, potentially increasing the number of people living without legal status.

Immigration remained a major legal and political issue across the United States. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

3. The United States remains home to millions of immigrants

The country's immigrant population continued to grow between 2010 and 2024. By 2024, immigrants accounted for about 50.2 million people, representing nearly 14.8 per cent of the total population.

4. Immigrants make a significant economic contribution

According to figures from the American Immigration Council, immigrants paid about 652 billion dollars in taxes during 2023. They also generated an estimated 1.7 trillion dollars in spending power, making them an important part of the US economy.

5. Millions remain undocumented

Recent estimates indicate that more than 13 million undocumented immigrants live in the United States. The issue has remained central to Trump's immigration agenda since returning to office.

6. Several Trump policies face legal challenges

Beyond birthright citizenship, courts are considering challenges involving deportation measures, the use of wartime powers and agreements designed to identify undocumented migrants through government data sharing.

7. Immigration remains a political battleground

States such as California, New Jersey and New York have opposed several federal immigration measures through the courts. These states have challenged both the birthright citizenship order and other federal immigration enforcement policies.

8. Mexico remains the leading country of origin

People continue to migrate to the United States from across the world. However, Mexico remains the largest source of immigrants, followed by India and China.

Trump: 2 reasons US suspended Nigerians

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Donald Trump disclosed two security and compliance reasons behind the decision to place Nigeria on a fresh list of countries facing new United States travel restrictions, following the signing of a proclamation that tightens entry rules for nationals of several nations deemed high risk.

The proclamation, signed on Tuesday, December 16, expanded existing US travel controls to cover 15 additional countries, with Nigeria among those subjected to partial restrictions.

Source: Legit.ng