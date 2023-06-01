Governors elected under the platform of the APC and others have paid a visit to former President Muhammadu Buhari

Former presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, confirmed the development through a post he shared on Twitter, accompanied by pictures

On Monday, May 29, Buhari handover over power to President Bola Tinubu and headed to his hometown in Daura, Katsina state to dwell therein

A few days after handing over the affairs of Nigeria to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, former President Muhammadu Buhari received Nigerian governors at his residence in Daura, Katsina state.

The former presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, made this known through a statement he shared on his Twitter page on Thursday, June 1st.

Nigerian governors visit Buhari in Daura, Katsina state on Thursday, June 1st. Photo credit: Garba Shehu @GarShehu

Real reason why Nigerian governors visited Buhari

According to Shehu, the governors visited the former president to show appreciation to him over his selfless service to the nation.

In a tweet sighted by Legit.ng accompanied by photos, Shehu wrote,

"Nigerian Governors Forum, NGF Visit Buhari, Thank him for Service to Nigeria.

"As the former President Muhammadu Buhari settles in at home in Daura following his hand over power to Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Timubu as President, he continues to receive visits from different parts of the country, coming to thank him for serving the country and ending meritoriously.

"The latest of these visitors were serving and former Governors under the auspices of the NGF, who praised his efforts in national development and wishing him a good rest.

"The former President thanked the visitors for coming to him in Daura, reminding them that a big responsibility rests on their shoulders.

“I thank you all from my heart. You have given me immense love for the past eight years. It is hard to think of any past Nigerian leader who has received such love,” saying that he remained eternally grateful to them all.

"He urged them to get together to serve the country and its people, describing democracy as one of the nation’s greatest strengths.

"Governors on the visit were Dapo Abiodun, Ogun State who represented Governor Abdulrahman AbdulRazak, the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum; the Chairman of Progressive Governors and Governor Of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, the Chairman of the Northern Governors Forum, Gombe State’s Inuwa Yahaya, the host governor, Katsina State’s Dr Dikko Radda, Lagos State, Babajide Sanyaolu, Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed and Nassarawa Abdullahi Sule.

"In attendance were the former governors of Kebbi, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Niger, Abubakar Sani Bello, Jigawa, Badaru Abubakar and Kano, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Plateau, Simon Bako Lalong as well as the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu AbdulSalam."

