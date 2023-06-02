The top contender for the speakership race in the 10th National Assembly, Benjamin Kalu has revealed why he has been having sleepless nights

Kalu, an aspirant for the deputy speakership position in the House of Representatives, reveals he was lobbying for support from members which made him lose sleep several nights

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had nominated Abbas Tajudeen and Kalu for the positions of speaker and deputy speaker of the incoming legislative House

Benjamin Kalu, an aspirant for the deputy speakership position in the House of Representatives, has revealed why he has lost sleep in recent days.

The top contender for the speakership of the incoming 10th National Assembly, Kalu says he is enduring sleepless nights lobbying for support from members.

Hon. Kalu and Hon Dr Abbas Tajudeen congratulate President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Sen. Kashim Shettima (GCON) on a successful inauguration. Photo credit: Hon. Benjamin Kalu

Honourable Benjamin Kalu reveals why has been having sleepless nights

Kalu made this disclosure on Thursday, June 1st while fielding questions from journalists after he and Tajudeen Abbas visited President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa, The Cable reported.

Kalu said he and Abbas have “not slept for days” and have been traversing the country to seek support, Vanguard report added.

“This man (Abbas) has not slept for days. I have not slept. We have been going around trying to make sure that, granted that the party has given us the platform is not conceding that it is sufficient for us to go to bed and sleep,” he said.

The meeting is coming on the heels of the inauguration of the 10th leadership of the National Assembly slated for June 13, 2023.

Ben Kalu bags powerful endorsement for deputy speaker seat

Meanwhile, Benjamin Kalu is in a pole position to become the next House of Representatives Deputy Speaker.

On Tuesday, May 9, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) endorsed his nomination as the man who will flank Abbas Tajudeen at the lower chamber.

Similarly, the Igbo Mandate Movement Group (IMMG) 24 hours later pledged allegiance to the Deputy Speakership bid of Hon Kalu.

