PDP flagbearer Atiku Abubakar has brought in his witness to testify before the election tribunal in Abuja

While giving his testimony on Thursday, June 1st, Atiku's witness disclosed he was forced to sign the results as the state collation officer in Kogi state

The witness further alleged that the BVAS devices were manipulated and INEC officials vowed not to give him a copy of the result to take back to his party unless he sign the document

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Thursday, June 1st, called his witness to testify before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), sitting in Abuja.

Atiku and his party are challenging the declaration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of the presidential contest that was, held on February 25, 2023.

Atiku's witness makes stunning revelation about Kogi presidential election results

At the resumed proceedings of the court, Atiku’s first witness, Capt. Joe Agada, retd, told the court that he served as the state collation agent of the PDP in Kogi state during the general election, Vanguard reported.

The witness told the court that he was forced to sign the result of the presidential election by officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him, the INEC officials vowed not to give him a copy of the result to take back to his party unless he signed the document.

Witness gives more details

Led in evidence by Atiku’s lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, the witness, maintained that the result of the presidential election in Kogi State was rigged.

He told the court that in over 20 polling units he visited, he observed how the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, machines, were manipulated, Daily Independent report added.

