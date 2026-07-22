The FG opened applications for its C.L.I.C.K.D. Programme, which lets Nigerians buy laptops, phones and tablets through consumer credit

CREDICORP is running the pilot with 1,000 locally assembled laptops, currently open only to fellows of the 3MTT Programme

CREDICORP has not yet announced key details such as interest rates, repayment periods and down-payment amounts

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The Federal Government has opened applications for its Credit for Laptops, Internet, Connectivity and Knowledge Digital Devices (C.L.I.C.K.D.) Programme, allowing Nigerians to acquire smartphones, laptops and tablets through affordable consumer credit rather than paying the full purchase price upfront.

Nigerians can now apply for FG phone and laptop loans, see eligibility requirements Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

The Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation (CREDICORP) is implementing the scheme alongside the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, with the dual aim of widening access to digital devices and supporting local manufacturing, Punch reports.

Here are five key requirements applicants should know before applying:

1. Applicants must provide their state of residence

The application requires Nigerians to select their state of residence from all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). This information helps CREDICORP identify applicants and coordinate the programme across the country.

2. Applicants must disclose their employment status

Every applicant must indicate what best describes their current status. Available options include employed (salary earner), freelancer or self-employed, business owner, student, job seeker and National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member.

Applicants can also provide their monthly income, although this section is optional. Income categories range from below N100,000 to above N1 million.

3. Applicants should belong to an eligible digital talent programme

For the current pilot phase, the scheme is open only to fellows of the Federal Government's Three Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Programme.

However, the application form also allows applicants to select programmes such as Andela Learning Community, Learn2Earn, ALX, HNG Internship, AltSchool Africa and Genesys Tech Hub, suggesting the initiative could later be expanded to participants in these programmes.

4. Applicants must choose a device and explain why they need it

Applicants are required to specify whether they want a laptop, smartphone or tablet.

They must also state the purpose of the device. The available options include learning and professional certifications, remote work, freelancing, software development, business growth, content creation, school and other educational or professional uses. Applicants can select more than one reason.

5. Applicants must consent to eligibility verification

Before submitting the application, applicants must confirm that all information provided is accurate. They must also agree to be contacted regarding their application and give CREDICORP and its partners permission to use the submitted information to assess their eligibility for the loan.

Nigerians seeking FG laptop loans must meet these key eligibility conditions Photo: AFP

Source: Getty Images

What the Programme Does Not Yet Confirm

The current rollout is limited to a pilot covering 1,000 locally assembled laptops, with beneficiaries drawn from the 3MTT pool.

CREDICORP has said the programme will grow in phases.

Despite applications being live, CREDICORP has not yet published the interest rate, repayment period or down-payment conditions attached to the loans. Those figures are expected to be disclosed as the programme advances.

Link to apply here

FG opens portal, Nigerians can borrow up to N300,000

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian government is set to empower market women, small-scale traders, and artisans with access to zero-interest loans of up to N100,000 through its upcoming programmes, MarketMoni and TraderMoni.

MarketMoni will provide market women with interest-free loans to grow working capital, restock inventory, and expand their businesses.

The programme is designed to support women, micro-entrepreneurs, and cooperatives.

Source: Legit.ng