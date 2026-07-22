Chartmasters, a global music data platform, ranked Burna Boy as Africa's number one best-selling artiste of all time

The Grammy-winning singer recorded 14.46 million Equivalent Album Units globally, covering sales, singles, and streaming

The milestone adds to a growing list of commercial achievements for the Port Harcourt-born Afrobeats star

Burna Boy has reclaimed his spot at the very top of the continent's music industry, with global data platform Chartmasters confirming the Grammy-winning singer as Africa's best-selling artiste of all time.

The ranking, which was shared by Nigerian music news platform The Debut Hub via its official X handle [@thedebuthub](https://x.com/thedebuthub), cited Chartmasters data showing the Afrobeats superstar has accumulated 14.46 million Equivalent Album Units globally.

Chartmasters ranks Burna Boy as Africa's number one best-selling artiste of all time. Photos: Burna Boy.

Source: Twitter

"JUST IN! Burna Boy returns as the #1 best-selling African artist of all time with 14.46 MILLION Equivalent Album Sales globally! It covers studio albums, other LPs (incl. compilations), physical singles, digital singles & streaming (album track equivalents)," the post read.

Read the X post on Burna Boy's achievement here:

What Are Equivalent Album Units?

Equivalent Album Sales (EAS) is a standardised metric used across the music industry to measure an artiste's commercial output fairly.

Rather than counting only physical or digital album purchases, the metric converts streams, single downloads, and traditional album sales into a unified figure.

One full album purchase counts as one unit, while streaming activity and single sales are calculated as fractional equivalents, allowing all formats to be compared on the same scale.

Burna Boy's 14.46 million figure reflects a combination of all these elements, spanning album sales, physical and digital singles, and streaming equivalents across platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music.

Burna Boy's Road to Top

The Port Harcourt-born singer first broke into global mainstream consciousness with his 2018 hit single "Ye," and has since built one of the most commercially formidable catalogues in African music.

His studio project *African Giant*, released in 2019, and *Love Damini* in 2022, were among the most-streamed African albums on Spotify during their respective release cycles.

Beyond recorded music, Burna Boy has built a reputation as a touring force, selling out major international venues and consistently taking Afrobeats to audiences far beyond the African continent.

The latest Chartmasters ranking cements his position not just as a cultural figure, but as a commercially dominant force in the global music industry.

Burna Boy records14.46 million Equivalent Album Units globally, covering sales, singles, and streaming. Photo: Burna Boy.

Source: Instagram

Daniel Regha rips into Burna Boy's album

Legit.ng earlier reported that controversial critic Daniel Regha reviewed Burna Boy's latest album.

The singer dropped his latest album, titled No Sign of Weakness, on Friday, July 11, 2025. While fans were still digesting the body of work and industry colleagues hailed the project, Regha came forward with a no-holds-barred review that has caused intense debate across music spaces.

Taking to his verified X (formerly Twitter) account, Regha rated the album a mere 2/10, insisting it was Burna Boy’s weakest effort yet.

Source: Legit.ng