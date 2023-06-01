The presidential election petition tribunal sitting at the federal court of appeal in Abuja has rejected a petition from Peter Obi against President Bola Tinubu

The court said Obi's document containing evidence of electoral malpractice in Benue state needed to be more consistent

The legal team of Obi was asked to fix it shortly before the court was adjourned for a quick recess

FCT, Abuja - Peter Obi's petition against President Bola Tinubu has suffered a setback following the decision of the presidential election petition tribunal to step it down due to inconsistencies in scheduling.

According to the Punch report, the tribunal on Thursday, June 1, discovered that the documents tendered before the court as proof needed proper scheduling.

The presidential election tribunal called for a recess to allow Obi's legal team to compile their documents chronologically. Photo Credit: Segun Adeyemi

Source: Original

It was gathered that the document contained proof of electoral malpractices in the just concluded presidential polls from 23 local government areas in Benue State, PM News reported.

Obi's appeal for admission of evidence fails

Meanwhile, there were several attempts by Emeka Okpoko (SAN), the legal attorney of Obi and the Labour Party to appeal to jurors to grant leniency and admit the document.

His pleas were dismissed because the document lacked credence and legal cadence to be admissible in court.

On the other hand, the jurors asked Attorney Okpoko to file another document containing valid chronological documentation.

Shortly after, the court called for a recess to afford Obi's legal team to compile their document adequately.

Present at the proceedings were the Labour Party flagbearer, Obi, his running mate, Mr Datti Baba-Ahmed, the suspended Chairman of the party, Mr Julius Abure and other Labour Party members.

Big Boost for Peter Obi as Court Admits Documents Alleging Tinubu’s Indictment for Offences in US

Meanwhile, Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has received a big boost from the Presidential Election Petition Court in Abuja.

The Presidential Election Petition Court admitted documents in evidence accusing President Bola Tinubu of drug offences in the US.

The five-member panel led by Haruna Tsammani adjourned further hearing in the petition till May 31.

“I Must Be President of This Country,” Peter Obi Declares

In another development, Labour Party presidential bannerman Peter Obi is confident he will retrieve the presidential mandate from Bola Tinubu.

During a book launch in Awka, Anambra state capital, Obi said he must be president of Nigeria.

He noted that retrieving the mandate would be a gradual process, but he would prevail at the end of the hurdle.

Source: Legit.ng