President Bola Tinubu's administration has launched four major highway projects spanning multiple geopolitical zones since 2023

Currently, the Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway has recorded the most progress, with Section I substantially completed

Others are the Akwanga–Maiduguri and Sokoto–Badagry superhighways, which were flagged off in phases across 2026

The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has initiated four significant road infrastructure projects across Nigeria since taking office in May 2023, spanning coastal, northern, and southern corridors of the country.

The projects cover thousands of kilometres of new and upgraded highway networks, with varying levels of completion across different sections.

All highways started by President Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway

The Lagos–Calabar Coastal Highway is the most advanced of the four projects. Section I, covering Lagos State, is substantially completed, while Section II in Ogun State has reached 60% completion. Sections IIIA and IIIB, running through Akwa Ibom and Cross River states, are at 20% completion. Sections IVA and IVB remain in early stages at 5%, and Section V has been awarded and is currently under construction.

Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway

Work is progressing at different paces along the Sokoto–Badagry Superhighway. The Sokoto leg (Section I) is at 40% completion, while Section II in Kebbi State is at 60%. Section III, covering Ogun State, is at 18%, and Section IV in Oyo State has just entered the mobilisation stage.

Akwanga–Maiduguri Superhighway

The Akwanga–Maiduguri Superhighway is a 700-kilometre corridor being delivered in phases. Section II, covering the Gombe–Biu stretch, was flagged off in June 2026. Section I, which runs from Akwanga through Kaduna to Jos, was flagged off in July 2026. The full corridor is intended to improve connectivity across the north-central and north-eastern regions.

Gombe–Biu Highway

The Gombe–Biu Highway, valued at N1.245 trillion, was flagged off as part of a broader national connectivity drive. The project forms part of the same north-eastern expansion that includes portions of the Akwanga–Maiduguri corridor, and is aimed at linking communities in Gombe and Borno states.

Reactions to Tinubu's road projects

Nigerians have started reacting to the road construction across the country. Below are some of their comments:

Abisolaa commented:

"Nigerian cities are getting well connected, and this is happening, thanks to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's Administration. Love it!"

Aminu Danjuma commented on the road:

"Bookmark this tweet. Lagos-Calabar highway has $1.2B UAE financing. Real partnership. We are coming back."

Olugbemiga commended the Lagos-Calabar coastal highway:

"This new President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Coastal Highway is a clear example of what the Bible refers to as "bush burning without the bush being consumed" Ina-njo-igbe-ko-run. Several complaints about the recent increase in flood levels in Lagos, but the flood has refused to consume the road."

Ola wrote:

"It's not complete. Several roads being constructed are not listed here, like the Sagamu-Ijebu Ode towards Ore, then Akure/Ondo/ Ore."

You can read more comments on X here:

Kwankwaso speaks on Tinubu's fate in 2027

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rabiu Kwankwaso said he was surprised President Bola Tinubu chose to retain a same-faith ticket for the 2027 presidential election.

earlier reported that Rabiu Kwankwaso said he was surprised President Bola Tinubu chose to retain a same-faith ticket for the 2027 presidential election. The NDC vice-presidential candidate said the Muslim-Muslim arrangement would remain a significant factor in the next election.

Kwankwaso also defended the Obi-Kwankwaso alliance and pushed back on claims that Peter Obi lacks northern support.

Source: Legit.ng