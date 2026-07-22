A young girl named Azizat Ayinde Marshall has gone viral after claiming to be the daughter of Fuji legend K1 De Ultimate and appealing for his support

Azizat, said to be 12, alleged her education has been disrupted due to financial difficulties while her father remains absent from her life

The video, which shows Azizat seated beside her mother Ogechi, has sparked widespread debate among Nigerians on social media

A young girl who claims to be the daughter of veteran Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, widely known as K1 De Ultimate, has sparked a wave of reactions online after an emotional video of her pleading for her father's attention began circulating across social media platforms.

The girl, who introduced herself as Azizat Tiwalade Aduke Serina Ayinde Marshall, said she is 12 years old, having been born on December 2, 2013.

Fresh drama as 12-year-old girl calls out KWAM1 over paternity issue. Credit: @k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

In the clip, she sat alongside her mother, identified as Ogechi, as both of them directed a heartfelt appeal at the celebrated musician.

Azizat's Allegations Against K1 De Ultimate

Azizat alleged that despite K1 De Ultimate's considerable wealth, he has remained absent from her life and offered no financial support to her or her mother.

She pointed out that she had seen other children of the Fuji icon living comfortably and expressed hope that she and her mother would one day receive similar care.

The teenager also disclosed that her schooling had been cut short due to a lack of funds. According to her, she was supposed to have progressed into Senior Secondary School One (SS1) but has been unable to do so because of their financial struggles.

The Teenage Girl Speaks on Her Talent

Beyond the appeal for support, Azizat used the video to introduce herself as a performer with real promise. She described herself as a singer and songwriter, expressing confidence that she could thrive in the entertainment industry with the right opportunities and backing.

The video has generated considerable conversation among Nigerians, with many calling for the truth behind the claims to be established. In contrast, others urged both families to handle the matter away from the public eye.

K1 De Ultimate had not publicly addressed the allegations or responded to the viral appeal at the time this report was filed.

Watch the video below:

KWAM1 caught in another paternity storm as alleged pedicurist speaks. Photo credit@kc_k1deultimate

Source: Instagram

K1 sings at wedding after losing mum

Legit.ng previously reported K1 recently buried his 105-year-old mother and was seen teary-eyed at a wedding hours later.

The video of his performance went viral on social media and raised a series of reactions from concerned Nigerians. Many were surprised that he could overcome his grief easily and run after money.

While others tried to defend him that he couldn't cancel the engagement before his mother passed on.

Source: Legit.ng