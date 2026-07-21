Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr was photographed with a noticeably sharper jawline after a chin harmonisation procedure in Brazil

The 26-year-old was pictured alongside dermatologist Dr Alessandro Alarcao, who flew in from Miami to carry out the operation

The new look emerged amid fresh reports about Vinicius and girlfriend Virginia Fonseca, who had previously announced their split

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr has revealed a striking new look after undergoing cosmetic chin surgery following the World Cup.

The 26-year-old, who starred for Brazil before their shock elimination to Norway in the last 16, was pictured with dermatologist Dr Alessandro Alarcao in Goiania, Brazil.

Vinicius Jr's new look after chin surgery has fans talking. Credit: @vinijretm

Source: Getty Images

His chin appeared noticeably sharper and more defined compared to before.

Brazilian outlet TMC reported that Vinicius had undergone a chin harmonisation procedure, a treatment that in the UK can cost anywhere between £3,000 and £14,000. A viral video of the star signing a shirt also highlighted his new side profile.

Dr Alarcao shared a message of gratitude on social media, writing: “Thank you, my friend, for your trust. So grateful!”

The surgery comes amid reports that Vinicius has reconciled with his girlfriend Virginia Fonseca, who had announced their split before the World Cup, The Sun UK reports.

The pair were recently seen together at the opening of her new gym, and Vinicius left a heartfelt comment under her holiday post from Italy saying: “I love you.”

See the Instagram posts showing Vinicius' new look:

The couple, who have dated on and off since 2025, previously drew criticism when they were spotted partying on a £1million superyacht after Brazil’s early World Cup exit and Real Madrid’s trophyless season.

Virginia has openly shared her own cosmetic procedures with Dr Alarcao, who was flown in from Miami for Vinicius’ operation.

Vinicius Jr shows off refreshed look after chin surgery and social media erupts. Credit: @vinjretm

Source: Getty Images

Ferran Torres fires Spain to victory

Legit.ng previously reported that Ferran Torres scored the decisive goal in extra time as Spain defeated defending champions Argentina 1-0 in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final at MetLife Stadium.

The victory secured Spain's second World Cup title and extended their unbeaten international run to 38 matches, while Lionel Messi and Argentina were denied a successful defence of the trophy they won in Qatar four years earlier.

Source: Legit.ng