FIFA has named Nigeria among 10 countries that cannot afford to miss the 2030 World Cup centenary edition

Nigeria has been absent from the last two World Cups, with the 2030 edition marking a potential 12-year gap

The world football body pointed to the key obstacle standing between Nigeria and a return to the global stage

FIFA has identified Nigeria as one of ten nations that must not miss the 2030 FIFA World Cup, warning that the Super Eagles must return to football's biggest stage.

The Super Eagles failed to qualify for both the 2022 edition in Qatar and the 2026 tournament in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Super Eagles tipped to qualify for 2030 FIFA World Cup. Photo by Abdel Majid Bziouat/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Should Nigeria miss 2030 as well, it would represent a 12-year consecutive absence from the World Cup, a stretch that would cost an entire generation of Nigerian footballers the chance to compete on the global stage.

Among those affected is striker Victor Osimhen, who would be without a World Cup appearance during what should be the peak years of his career.

FIFA sends reminder to Nigeria

The world football governing body published an assessment naming Nigeria among countries whose absence from the centenary edition would be a significant loss.

As noted by Goal, he 2030 Centenary Tournament will be hosted across Argentina, Paraguay, Uruguay, Morocco, Spain, and Portugal.

In its assessment, FIFA acknowledged Nigeria's considerable footballing resources but identified instability within the football structure as the primary barrier to consistent qualification.

“Nevertheless, with the country's vast footballing production line, Nigeria's potential remains enormous. Making it to the 2030 showpiece will therefore hinge less on ability than on stability in the shape of a robust structure that paves the way for reliable performances,” the governing body said.

The statement reflects a concern repeatedly raised by Nigerian football fans, who have urged football authorities to implement a clear, long-term plan to secure qualification for the next edition.

Nigeria has appeared at six World Cup tournaments since their debut in 1994 and have reached the knockout rounds on three occasions, most recently at the 2014 edition in Brazil.

Super Eagles drop places in FIFA rankings

Legit.ng previously reported that Super Eagles dropped places in latest FIFA rankings after missing out on the 2026 World Cup in North America.

Nigeria remained in the same spot in the world, but dropped to fourth in Africa after the Pharaohs of Egypt, who reached the Round of 16, overtook them.

Source: Legit.ng