Obi's lawyer, Emeka Okpoko, disclosed that the Labour Party will challenge the presidential election results in only 18 states

Okpoko, however, was only able to tender result sheets from six out of the 18 states before asking for an adjournment

Obi stated that he and his party will challenge the election results in only 18 states at the presidential election petition court sitting in Abuja.

As reported by TheCable, the counsel to Obi and LP, Emeka Okpoko, disclosed this while tendering documents at the resumed hearing of the joint petition filed by the party on Thursday, June 1

In the same report, The Nation reported that Okpoko said his team intends to tender election materials from the 18 states.

However, Obi's lawyer was only able to tender result sheets from six out of the 18 states before asking for an adjournment.

The petition was shifted till 9am on Friday for further hearing.

Source: Legit.ng