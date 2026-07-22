Ondo Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa offered automatic employment to seven NYSC corps members who served in the state

The governor also gave N1m each to 66 award recipients at a ceremony held at Cocoa Conference Centre in Akure

The gesture was part of a wider event recognising outstanding students, teachers, and national award recipients across Ondo State

Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa has offered automatic employment to seven corps members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who completed their service year in the state and were identified as exceptional performers.

The announcement came on Tuesday, July 22, 2026, during an awards ceremony for outstanding education achievers held at the Cocoa Conference Centre within the governor's office in Akure.

Ondo Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa addressed award recipients during the ceremony in Akure. Photo: FB/LuckyAiyedatiwa

Source: Facebook

The governor's Chief Press Secretary, Ebenezer Adeniyan, confirmed the development in an official statement.

Beyond the employment offer, all 66 award recipients at the event received one million naira each from the governor as recognition for their dedication, academic achievement, and professional excellence.

Governor Links Investment to Long-Term Growth

Aiyedatiwa described the ceremony as part of a broader commitment to keep talented individuals within the state and build a strong human capital base for Ondo's future.

"This event is a celebration of excellence and a reminder that the quality of a society's human capital remained its greatest asset. The awardees have brought honour to Ondo State through their academic achievements, innovation, discipline and commitment to excellence," the governor said.

He added that the corps members, students, and teachers honoured at the event had become "worthy ambassadors of the Sunshine State and shining examples for generations yet unborn."

The governor also paid tribute to teachers, calling them the architects of human capital and the silent heroes behind every success story.

"Countries are not built by chance; they are built in classrooms by committed teachers who mould character, impart knowledge and inspire dreams. History may remember the achievers, but posterity will always honour those who nurtured them for greatness," Aiyedatiwa said.

Education Commissioner Explains the Purpose

The state Commissioner for Education, Prof. Igbekele Ajibefun, said the recognition scheme was designed to drive a culture of excellence among pupils and teachers across Ondo State.

He noted that education remains a top priority for the Aiyedatiwa administration and revealed that the governor had already directed officials to compile names of other students and citizens who had distinguished themselves academically, in preparation for future recognition events.

FG announces condition to get mobilized for NYSC

The federal government has introduced a new requirement for prospective corps members as part of efforts to curb certificate fraud and strengthen the credibility of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) mobilisation process

The NYSC has reaffirmed that all Prospective Corps Members (PCMs) must now present a compliance certificate from the Nigeria Education Repository and Databank (NERD) before they can be mobilised for national service.

Source: Legit.ng