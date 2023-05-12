Labour Party presidential bannerman Peter Obi is confident he will retrieve the presidential mandate from Bola Tinubu

During a book launch in Awka, Anambra state capital, Obi said he must be president of Nigeria

He noted that retrieving the mandate would be a gradual process, but he would prevail at the end of the hurdle

Anambra, Awka - The presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, says he must become Nigeria’s president.

Obi made this remark on Friday, May 12, at a book launch in Awka, Anambra State and the book is titled “Peter Obi: Many Voices, one Perspective.”

Peter Obi is currently challenging the mandate of Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Nigeria's president-elect. Photo Credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Trust, he said:

“Anyone who thinks I’m on transit is wasting his time. Let me tell you, I must be the president of this country. I’m sure of that. If it is not today, it must be tomorrow."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He, however, noted that he was not in a hurry to become president but stated with optimism that he would become the President of Nigeria.

Obi according to The Nation, said:

“I have three engagements in Anambra and Lagos today. I will be speaking in Lagos tonight. We will not leave Nigeria. I am not in a hurry to become the president, but I know it must happen."

2023 presidential polls: Obi challenges Tinubu at tribunal

The Labour Party bannerman is currently at loggerheads with the president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the presidential election petition tribunal. He is challenging the latter's victory at the just-concluded presidential election.

Obi is seeking the cancellation of Tinubu's election as he has also presented an application before the tribunal seeking a live telecast of the proceedings in court throughout the tribunal.

‘Most Unacceptable’: Peter Obi Reacts, Reveals Identity of Those Verbally Attacking, Insulting Adeboye

In another development, Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi has sent a strong message to his supporters, and those claiming to be 'Obidients'

Obi has slammed those using the name of his support group "Obidients" to abuse and insult Nigeria's eminent personalities.

Obi, who spoke on the background of the abuses insults targeted at the General Overseer of the RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over his recent comment on the "president-elect" Bola Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng