The Labour Party and Peter Obi will present their first witness before the presidential election petition tribunal

This was confirmed on Tuesday, May 30, following the tribunal's directives urging the petitioners to present their witnesses

It was gathered that only one witness was present, and the tribunal allotted only 30 minutes for Obi and Labour Party's hearing

FCT, Abuja - The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) has resumed sitting by opening the petition of Peter Obi and the Labour Party with the hearing of its first witness.

As reported by The Nation, the tribunal on Tuesday, May 30, said it would allot three hours to hear the petition of the party and its presidential flagbearer, Obi.

Meanwhile, the attorney for the Labour Party, Livy Uzoukwu (SAN), confirmed that only one witness was available in the courtroom for the examination, as he responded to the jurors when asked how many witnesses were available.

Obi and the Labour Party have been at loggerheads with President Bola Tinubu and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the conduct of the 2023 presidential election.

The party's flagbearer is challenging the legitimacy of the election results by presenting several petitions to the presidential election petition tribunal (PEPC).

Obi is asking the court to cancel the election of President Tinubu on the grounds of gross violation of electoral rules and stipulations, ranging from electoral violence to voter inducement and rigging that transpired during the presidential polls.

Earlier in the pre-trial buildup, the Labour Party and Obi applied for the live telecast of proceedings during the tribunal.

However, the jurors unanimously declined and dismissed the application because it was not constitutionally binding on the court, and the consequences could not be envisaged.

