The presidential election petition court has adjourned the hearing of the petition by the Labour Party (LP) and its candidate, Peter Obi, against the president, Bola Tinubu

The decision of the court follows the illness of two key staff members of Obi's legal team

Counsel for the petitioners, Awa Kalu (SAN), persuaded the court to adjourn further proceedings

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party (LP) and its presidential candidate Peter Obi failed to continue their case on Wednesday, May 31, before the presidential election petition court (PEPC) sitting at the court of appeal, Abuja.

The court had on Wednesday fixed further hearings in their petition for 9 am on Wednesday, May 31, for them to continue the presentation of their case by calling more witnesses and tendering documents, for which it allocated four hours to them, The Nation reported.

At the mention of the case on Wednesday, May 31, a lawyer to the petitioners, Professor Awa Kalu (SAN), told the court that they had planned to start with tendering of documents, but were constrained by some challenges at their secretariat.

Why court adjourned Obi’s petition

Kalu said two key staff in the petitioners’ secretariat took ill, which has made it impossible for them to proceed with the business of the day, according to Vanguard.

Prof. Kalu said the indisposition of the duo, who were described as part of the engine room of his legal Secretariat, affected his plan to tender vital documents before the court to prove his allegation that the presidential election was rigged in favour of President Bola Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

He sought an adjustment till Thursday, June 1.

In a brief ruling, Justice Haruna Tsammani acceded to the application and adjourned the petition till Thursday, June 1.

