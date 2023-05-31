President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima have been tipped to succeed in their administration

Hon Yusuf Adamu Gagdi made this known on Tuesday, May 30, in his congratulatory message to the duo

Gagdi described the duo as a mix of brilliance and dexterity that would stir the nation's ship in the right direction

FCT, Abuja - Amid the ongoing fuel subsidy removal crisis in Nigeria, Hon Yusuf Adamu Gagdi said he is optimistic that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima will succeed.

Recall that President Tinubu, during his inaugural speech at his inauguration in the iconic Eagle Square, declared that the days of fuel subsidies are gone.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his Vice President Kashim Shettima are the 16th leaders of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Photo Credit: @officialABAT and @KashimSM

President Tinubu's declaration has since caused a mixed reaction amongst industry players on whether his declaration will be a reality or a fuss like previous administrations.

Meanwhile, Hon Gagdi, a frontline aspirant for the speakership seat of the House of Representatives, in his congratulatory message obtained by Legit.ng on Tuesday, May 30, said the duo have the adequate capacity to stir the ship of this country in the right direction.

As reported by The Nigerian Tribune, he said:

"The new President has the capacity to right the wrongs of previous administrations and ensure that competent hands are engaged to revive comatose sectors of the country.

"President Tinubu has proven that with grit, sincerity of purpose, absolute trust in God and an unwavering commitment to empowering others, one can attain the greatest heights.

"I am confident in his ability to deliver on the promise of democracy to the Nigerian people because his track record is one of excellence and dedication to duty."

Shettima's guts and agility unrivalled - Hon Gagdi

Hon Gagdi, the lawmaker representing Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency of Plateau State, also paid tributes to the Vice President while referencing his successful stint as governor of Borno state.

Gagdi acknowledged Shettima's guts and agility during the cloudy moments of insurgency in the state while noting that he did not forsake his people for once.

Hon Gagdi is the current Chairman of the House Committee on Navy, and he is in pole position to battle with Hon Abbas Tajudeen, the anointed aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Other top contenders include the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, Hon Muktar Betara, Hon Sani Jaji, Hon Sada Soli and the solitary female aspirant, Hon Miriam Onuoha.

