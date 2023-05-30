President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been hailed by the International Human Rights Commission (IHRC)

However, the IHRC has tasked President Tinubu to adopt the principle of inclusion for him to succeed

The IHRC said Tinubu must place focus on economic development, inclusion of people with disabilities and security

FCT, Abuja - The International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) has tasked President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritise security, economic prosperity, national unity, and cohesion to succeed during his tenure.

The IHRC made this known in a congratulatory statement obtained by Legit.ng on Monday, May 29.

Bola Tinubu was inaugurated on Monday, May 29 as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

As contained in the statement, the commission also urged Tinubu to adopt continued comprehensive security cooperation and reforms that support economic growth, inclusive leadership, and respect for the dignity of persons with disabilities.

The commission's ambassador, Dr Duru Hezekiah, said there is a need for President Tinubu's administration to adopt measures that improve accessibility and equality of opportunity and increase respect and dignity of persons with disabilities should be a priority for his administration.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Tinubu's inaugural speech and promises

Bola Tinubu, on Monday, May 29, was sworn in as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at the iconic Eagle Square in Abuja.

Tinubu, in his inaugural speech, stated that the unity of Nigeria, despite its diversities, remains his top priority as he urged all the six geo-political zones to heal from their wounds and embrace oneness for the country's greater good.

President Tinubu also revealed how he intends to foster economic growth in the country and curb the issue of unemployment through veritable policies that will create jobs for Nigerian youths.

He also promised that he would not be a sectional President but a leader who would govern and promote inclusivity and fairness.

Naira Appreciates Against US Dollar at Black Market as Tinubu Plans House Cleaning at CBN

In another development, the Nigerian naira experienced a significant appreciation against major foreign currencies in the black market.

This follows the announcement by President Bola Tinubu that there will be reforms to the forex policy.

Tinubu's proposed forex policy includes measures to streamline the foreign exchange market.

Source: Legit.ng