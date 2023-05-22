The House of Representatives is currently at a crossroads on who becomes their next leader for the 10th National Assembly

Lawmakers and lawmakers-elect are not in accord with whom they want to become the Speaker of the lower chamber

The president-elect and the APC have chosen their candidate, but aggrieved lawmakers have rejected that choice

FCT, Abuja - The coalition group of lawmakers-elect known as the G-7 has played that speculations from the camp of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) that they have lost touch in their pursuit for the speakership seat of the House of Representatives.

Reacting to these rumours over the weekend, the spokesperson of the coalition, Hon Philip Agbese, disclosed that the G-7 is waxing stronger and already has strategies in place to upstage Hon Abbas Tajudeen, the anointed candidate of the president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the national working committee of the All Progressive Congress (APC).

The coalition of lawmakers-elect from PDP, NNPP, ADC, YPP and LP has 182 members, while the APC has 178 members-elect. Photo Credit: Hon Muktar Betara and Abbas Tajudeen

Recall that Legit.ng earlier reported that the G-7 faction of the House of Representatives constitutes lawmakers elected from the minority party and some factional members-elect of the APC.

Agbese revealed that the rumours making the rounds clearly indicate that Abbas and his cohorts have resorted to peddling mischievous information to stay relevant in the public domain.

He said:

"In their latest outing, they admitted that the members of the G-7 are qualified to be Speaker yet Abbas is being packaged as the best, a man with questionable character and not widely accepted among his colleagues.

"As we all know, the election of principal officers is the exclusive right of the parliamentarians. If indeed Abbas is well-loved and accepted, he should test his popularity against the G-7 and stop the propaganda."

The G-7 spokesman further disclosed that their camp is blessed with high-profile lawmakers who are more qualified and sellable to fellow lawmakers in the House of Representatives.

He described the current Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, who is also a member of the G-7 as a credible and worthy candidate of note that can be rooted for.

Agbese described Wase as the "most honest parliamentarian" on the radar of the G-7 lawmakers.

Similarly, Agbese referred to Hon Muktar Betara, another member of the G-7 he described as a unifying force.

Other notable members include Yusuf Gagdi, Hon Sani Jaji, Hon Sada Soli and the solitary diva in their caucus, Hon Miriam Onuoha.

10th NASS: APC is not in crisis - G7 spokesman

However, Agbese cleared the air on the notion that the APC is in crisis and is against the plans of the president-elect.

He said:

"We love, respect, and believe in the President-elect. Unlike what is being portrayed, the All Progressives Congress is not in any crisis.

"However, we believe our incoming president and party leaders will take the best possible decision for the nation after listening to all parties involved."

