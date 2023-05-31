Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has narrated he was delayed at Heathrow Airport in the UK for alleged identity duplication

According to the former Anambra state governor, the attempt to clone his identity started in Nigeria

Obi further stated that an expert on identity duplication told him that he could be implicated for sexual assault and even murder

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has opened up on his identity duplication drama, which occurred at Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom.

Obi revealed that the attempt to clone his identity started in Nigeria before he got to the UK.

Peter Obi speaks on attempt to clone his identity. Photos Credit: Mr Peter Obi. Source: Facebook

As reported by The PUNCH, Obi stated this on Sunday during a Twitter space organised by Parallel Media.

Recall that Obi was delayed at Heathrow Airport by immigration officers over a case of alleged identity duplication.

The former Anambra state governor said:

“I have been to the UK this year at least four times when I went to the Chatham House when I was invited by the UK government. So, it was a surprise to me. I had lived there for years and still own property there because that was where I lived before I became governor and for me to appear at the airport and they will ask me to sit down, I was very surprised, but all these happened within a few minutes.”

Obi discloses what an identity duplication expert told him

The LP standard bearer revealed that the attempt to clone his identity had taught him to be careful.

Speaking further, he said an expert told him, he could be implicated for r*pe or even murder.

He said:

“It is shocking when someone tells you that your identity was duplicated; my first reaction was to say it means nothing, but I was referred to an expert on identity duplication who further shocked me.

“He (the expert) said to me, ‘Peter you could be implicated for a r*pe, you book a hotel, they have their own gang that comes in, set you up at night and someone says you did this, and they call police. In the UK and everywhere in the Western world, this is a serious case, and you can’t get bail. You could be implicated in murder with your duplicate, same thing if they are checking any luggage.’

“Thank God nothing happened; I have been managing it, and I have been to the UK since then while they too are investigating. When I arrived after that, I was asked and I explained to them, they said they are looking into it, that’s all I can say for now. I’m also extremely careful, and I’m managing it, and hoping nothing goes wrong, but it is something that started from Nigeria.”

