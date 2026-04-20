Obi Cubana expressed strong optimism regarding the eventual release of Nnamdi Kanu, asserting that the leader will be a free man soon

The businessman urged the Federal Government to ensure the leader is treated with the same standards applied to others

Following the reaction to the November 2025 ruling, the billionaire emphasised that the solution lies in a legal process

Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana has spoken on the continued detention and legal situation of Nnamdi Kanu during a recent interview with BBC Igbo.

Legit.ng reports that the IPOB leader was sentenced to life imprisonment in November 2025. Apart from the life sentence he bagged,

Kanu was also reportedly handed 20 years' confinement and five years' incarceration without the option of a fine.

Obi Cubana expresses strong optimism regarding the eventual release of Nnamdi Kanu. Photos: Obi Cubana/Nnamdi Kanu.

Source: Instagram

Justice Kayode Omotosho of the Federal High Court, Abuja, ordered that Kanu should be kept in a facility suitable for his behaviour, stating that Kuje Correctional Centre in Abuja would not serve the purpose his sentence was meant to achieve.

Addressing his incarceration, Obi Cubana stated that the issue should be handled fairly and through gradual legal processes rather than force.

He stated:

“On the case of Nnamdi Kanu, I have said it earlier that the government needs to treat him the same way they treat others. But it’s not something that will be done by force; it is a step-by-step process. This time around, soon, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu will be free.”

Nnamdi Kanu remains a central figure in political discussions surrounding agitation, national unity, and legal due process in Nigeria.

Watch the interview here:

Reactions trail Obi Cubana's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@PazzyVal stated:

"What does 'soon' mean? Why does the topic always change to 'He will come out soon' as soon as Nnamdi Kanu is mentioned? When is this 'soon' supposed to be? Mazi Nnamdi Kanu must be release"

@Youthinprocess wrote:

"El-Zakzaky went to prison, Gumi is free, Bello Truji roams the forest negotiating and attacking, Malami who extradited Kanu is in Kuje, Kanu is in Sokoto, and Igboho is free with his name off the watchlist"

@inis_heritage shared:

"The only thing that can save the City Boys from the South East is if they are able to get MNK out. Anything other than that, they will keep being seen as sellouts"

@TemitopeOl56085 noted:

"I still don't believe these people you Open your eyes they're rehabilitating terorist and your own brother that did nothing was sent to life and you said it's step by step"

Obi Cubana urges the Federal Government to ensure the leader is treated with the same standards applied to others. Photo: Obi Cubana.

Source: Instagram

Obi Cubana opens up on retirement plan

Legit.ng previously reported that Obi Cubana shared his plans to retire from active business life at 60.

The 50-year-old said he looks forward to a stage in his life where he can finally slow down, travel the world, and enjoy life with his wife.

In a recent interview, the Cubana Group founder shared that his retirement plan is not just about resting, but also about celebrating life after years of hard work.

Source: Legit.ng