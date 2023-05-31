A Nigerian model has shared her experience online after she was rejected by an artiste during a video shoot

The girl lamented that she left her house at 8.am for the video shoot only for the artiste to change his mind

According to her, the artiste suddenly decided that she wanted to use a light-skinned model for the shoot and she was asked to go home

A Nigerian model identified as Ewa has taken to Twitter to share the unfair treatment she got from an artiste on a music video set.

According to Ewa, the artiste picked her for the role himself but changed his mind about getting to the set.

The decided suddenly decided that he wanted a light-skinned model for the role instead, and she was asked to leave the set.

She said that they offered to pay her a compensation fee that was not up to half of the initial price.

Furthermore, they told her to be grateful that she was getting something because they could have easily paid her nothing.

The girl lamented that the artiste treated her with zero regard as he couldn't even talk to her directly.

She wrote:

“8 am on Sunday, I left my house in Ikeja to the set of my at Lekki. Some minutes after noon, the artiste arrived on set and said he changed his mind. He wants a light-skinned model because my skin tone ‘doesn’t fit the aesthetic’.

"At this time, I was done with makeup and halfway through my hair, so l was thinking it must probably be a joke. Am I supposed to whip out bleaching cream and turn myself into the skin tone that fits the aesthetic?

"The members of the crew tell me that it’s the artiste’s video and there’s nothing they can do about it. This is very funny to me because the artist himself cast me for the role a week ago. And it wasn’t until an hour into filming that he decided he wanted a light-skinned girl.

"They said I will be given a compensation fee which isn’t even half the pay for the job but I should be grateful because they could have just told me bye-bye.

"Throughout everything, the director and the artist refused to address me personally and instead resorted to sending members of the crew to me. They told me to go home, it happens all the time, and light-skinned women are preferable for mvs.

"They kept telling me how the situation could have been much worse. ‘What if I had started filming before the artiste changed his mind?’ I should be grateful they decided to give me some money because they originally just wanted to pay for my transport alone. They treated me with zero regard and respect."

Social media reactions

King Ope said:

"I think you should sue if there’s a written contract, you should get the full payment since they are the one who defaulted."

High Voltage wrote:

"Stop talking too much. Just drop his handle let’s address him. We promise to try to attempt to be peaceful. We’re fixing this country."

Angel Smith added:

"I’m sorry that happened to you. Don’t be shy, call the artiste out."

See the post below;

