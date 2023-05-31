A man who was married to two women has come out to share his interesting experience with the ladies

The man said the reason why the marriages ended could be attributed to a failure on his part to balance the love

He has children with both women, and he has said he will continue to love them despite not being together again

A man who got married to two women has publicly shared his experience years after they separated.

In a long story published by News24, the man named Maynard Manyowa said his relationship with the two women was cordial from the begging.

The man said the failure of his marriage to the women was his fault. Photo credit: Getty Images/Klaus Vedfelt and Jose Luis Pelaez Incm. Photos used for illustration only.

Source: Getty Images

He explained that his wives initially did not know each other until he decided to introduce the two of them.

He said they accepted each other and lived cordially and mostly lived apart. Living apart, according to him, minimised skirmishes.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

How things fell apart in Maynard Manyow's marriage

Problem however started when he brought the relationship to social media and people started attacking him and his wives.

He wrote:

"Without beating about the bush, my marriages were peaceful and coherent until we popped up on social media. I was abused. I didn't relent. Boipelo was abused, she stood her ground (only breaking down once). When the abusers failed to puncture her or me, they turned on Mutsa, calling her stupid, dull and silly for accepting a "ridiculous" arrangement as the one she had accepted."

Things continuously fell apart until it became impossible to live together.

He wrote in conclusion:

"But when things began to fall apart, I had no solution. I could not arrest the decline fast enough, neither could I ever erase the hostility. When things got heated, they got heated in both houses, leaving me stone-faced.

"I never knew peace after that. Many of my days were spent firefighting, making concessions, arranging compromises, and appeasing both. When my first marriage (let’s call it that) ended, I felt a weight off my shoulders."

After filing for divorce from her husband, lady gets pregnant

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man got his wife pregnant despite filing for divorce.

The man kept visiting his wife at her new place after she moved out of their house.

The story went viral and got many people talking on Twitter.

Source: Legit.ng