Nigerian cleric, Pastor Jerry Nwachukwu, has commended the United States of America (USA) for planning to impose a visa ban on Nigerians who undermined the country's democracy

The US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, said the visa ban is for people accused of undermining democratic processes during the 2023 general elections

Nwachukwu urged the US government to ensure the sanction goes beyond the visa ban, adding that hellfire awaits corrupt politicians

Nkpor, Anambra state - A notable Nigerian cleric, Pastor Jerry Nwachukwu, has hailed the United States of America (USA) for its plan to impose a visa ban on Nigerians accused of undermining democratic processes during the 2023 general elections in the country.

The US recently made the announcement even as opposition politicians continue to challenge the results in court.

Pastor Jerry Nwachukwu and US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken Photo Credit: Twitter/@SenBlinken

Source: UGC

Visa ban: Pastor Jerry Nwachukwu says hell awaits corrupt politicians

Meanwhile, in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng's regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, on Tuesday, May 16, Nwachukwu, who is the Senior Pastor of the Bible Base Miracle Assembly, Nkpor Agu, Idemili North local government area of Anambra state, threw his weight behind the United States, describing the move as timely, adding that it will serve as a deterrent to other corrupt politicians.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

He said:

"I wholeheartedly support the move by the United States to sanction corrupt Nigerians, who undermined the 2023 general elections. It is heartwarming that the United States recognized that the process was far from being credible, free and fair, and far from the expectation of the Nigerian people.

"If the US, who are humans will realize the enormity of injustice meted on the Nigerian people by some politicians during the 2023 general elections, how much more then would God, the hater of injustice, punish such politicians in this life, and in the life to come?

Ensure the sanction goes beyond visa ban, Nwachukwu urges US govt

The cleric urged the US government to ensure they match their words with action and goo beyond just issuing a visa ban.

According to Nwachukwu, hell awaits the people who undermined the democratic process in the last general elections, which were held on Saturday, February 25 and Saturday, March, 18.

"The United States should ensure that it walks its talk by even going beyond the visa ban. It will not end there - in the life to come, God will also invoke His wrath on them in the hell fire. The enormity of injustice meted on Nigerian masses as far as the 2023 election is concerned is much. It is heartbreaking! Every punishment humanly possible should be meted on them to serve as deterrent to others who may contemplate such evil in the future."

Stand by Nigerians to ensure Presidential Election Tribunal, Supreme Court do the right

The notable pastor also urged the US and the international community to stand solidly behind the Nigerian people.

He said this would ensure that the Presidential Election Tribunal and the Supreme Court do the right thing by restoring the popular mandate, especially as it concerns the presidential election.

US to impose visa ban on Nigerians who disrupted 2023 elections

Legit.ng had reported that the United States Government announced plans to impose visa restrictions on specific individuals in Nigeria for undermining the democratic process during Nigeria’s 2023 elections cycle.

This was made known in a statement by the Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, on Monday, May 15.

Source: Legit.ng