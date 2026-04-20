A young Nigerian man, who graduated from Lagos State University (LASU), has showcased his sister's 2026 UTME score

According to him, he made a bet with his younger sister, promising to gift her N100k should she score above his 295 JAMB score

Social media users have shared their thoughts on his sister's UTME result, advising him on a necessary action he must take

A LASU graduate, @DavisJrTHEGREAT, has excitedly displayed his younger sister's Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) result with pride.

The young man shared a WhatsApp conversation in which his sister, Adebowale Monisola, sent him her UTME result after checking it.

A man reacts as his sister scores above 300 in the 2026 UTME. Photo Credit: @DavisJrTHEGREAT, jamb.gov.ng

Source: Twitter

Man's sister's 2026 UTME result

The man, via X on April 20, revealed that he had made a bet with his sister to give her N100k if she scored more than 295, which he got in his own JAMB exam.

Quite to his delight, his sister scored above 300.

"I made a bet with my baby sister that if she beat my JAMB score of 295, I’d give her 100k. She actually did it, scored over 300. I’m genuinely so proud of her," the man wrote.

Monisola, a science student, got 65 in English, 90 in physics, 75 in biology, and 91 in chemistry, to make it 321 on aggregate.

This is not the first time that Monisola has given her brother a run for his money, as in 2023, when he promised her N2k on each subject she gets an 'A', she scored 'A' in nine subjects.

A man has displayed his younger sister's UTME result online. Photo Credit: @DavisJrTHEGREAT

Source: Twitter

See the man's tweet below:

Reactions trail his sister's 2026 UTME result

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's sister's UTME result below:

@Tobi_Goold said:

"Motivation is key to success."

@Norbz777 said:

"Let us know if she got that 100k."

@nana_highbee01 said:

"Send her the money and show a receipt."

@SammieTheFirst said:

"You haven’t mentioned the 100k you promised her."

@Transforma10543 said:

"Her performance is impressive. I join you in celebrating her."

@shenanigan_ox said:

"Sorry, but which course did she choose?

"This biology wey I dy seee….you said she’d wanted to study computer science in 2023."

@_Teymar10 said:

"Omo.....you sister too like Physics and Chemistry

@_belikebaddy said:

"She sabi pass you like mad."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a lady had displayed the UTME result of her 15-year-old sister, who wrote the exam for the first time.

Man shows his younger sister's UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man had displayed the UTME result of his younger sister, who desires a new phone.

His sister, Chisimdi, appears to be a science student due to the subject combination in her Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) result.

He made a tweet with a screenshot of his chat with his sister, where she informed him about her UTME result and also reminded him about his promise to change her phone should she score above 260. Chisimidi, in the chat, stated that she preferred an iPhone 11.

Source: Legit.ng