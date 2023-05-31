Folashade, daughter of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has sent her father an important message on his first at work

Folasade Tinubu-Ojo, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's daughter, sent her father an important message on his first at work at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tinubu-Ojo, the Iyaloja General of Nigeria, said President Tinubu’s sleepless night brooding over Nigeria has finally gotten the attention of heaven.

Nigeria's President Bola Tinubu waves at guests during his inauguration at Eagle Square in Abuja, Nigeria, on May 29, 2023. Photo credit: KOLA SULAIMON/AFP

She prayed that God will grant the former Lagos state governor the wisdom to succeed at his job.

The Iyaloja General stated these on Tuesday, May 30, via her Twitter handle @iyalojatinubu.

She tweeted:

“Dear Dad, your long time dream for a better Nigeria, your sleepless night brooding over what ought/ought not to be for our dear country has caught the attention of the Almighty God who has in return given you the grace to lead the line, May God grant you the wisdom to succeed”

Nigerians react to Folashade's important statement to President Tinubu

SNoockie TM @MrSNoockie, said a big amen to Folashade’s prayer for God’s wisdom to President Tinubu.

He wrote:

“I say a big amen.

“And as god as granted Asiwaju Bola omo Tinubu this great opportunity to stare the ship of this great nation called Nigeria through the right path to greatness he will also guide him to succeed.

“God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria”

Mary Emmanuel @Royal_amary, said President Tinubu’s administration will bring peace and progress to Nigeria.

"Amen ....May his tenure bring Nigeria /Nigerians the peace and progress we so desperately crave for ....I pray for good health and God’s direction to lead us on the right....now let there be peace.”

MO @DalconShaniyi, said, “Amen. Prayers and prayers needed now to keep him in action. He asked for it and God granted him, so God had done His part. He needs our prayers for him to do his own part too. Congratulations!”

New Nigeria @cifutemi, said President Tinubu is every Nigerians father and will be return to his immediate family after his tenure.

“He is our Daddy now o.

“We will return him back later”

Source: Legit.ng