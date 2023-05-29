Former President Muhammadu Buhari has handed over the helms of affairs to the new present of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

After handing over to Tinubu, Buhari and his wife, Aisha left Abuja and thereafter boards the Nigerian Air Force Jet 001 to Katsina en route to Daura, his hometown in Katsina state

After shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries with some of them, Buhari waved goodbye to his lieutenants before his aircraft took off

Buhari and his wife were accompanied by some of the top government officials of his administration to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

Buhari, Aisha, Yemi Osinabjo and his wife, Dolapo leave Abuja after Bola Tinubu's swearing-in. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Nigeria's former president departed Eagle Square, Abuja, after handing over to Nigeria's 16th president, and thereafter boards the Nigerian Air Force Jet 001 to Katsina enroute to Daura hometown.

Video as Buhari flies home to Daura after handing over to Tinubu

An emotional video shared by Bashir Ahmad on Twitter captured the moment the former president boarded the plane and was bid farewell by members of his cabinet.

Watch the video below;

