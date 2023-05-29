State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has made his first set of appointments as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

In the appointments, the newly inaugurated president appointed Ambassador Kunle Adeleke as the State Chief of Protocol (SCOP).

President Tinubu also appointed former Lagos State Commissioner of Information, Dele Alake, as Presidential Spokesman and Olusegun Dada as Special Adviser, Digital Media, Daily Trust reported.

