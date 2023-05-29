Samuel Ortom, the former governor of Benue State, has commented on the report that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is making a move to arrest him.

Terver Akase, the media aide to former Governor Ortom, in a statement on Monday, May 29, denied the report, The Cable reported.

Ex-Governor Ortom reacts to report of EFCC plan arrest

Source: Facebook

According to Akase, the ex-governor has "nothing to hide", adding that the immediate past governor ran "a transparent administration” as Benue state governor.

The governor through his media aide also disclosed his readiness to honor any invitation from the EFCC or any other anti-graft agency that needs clarification about his days as governor of Benue state.

Akase said the report that was published by some online news media, not legit.ng, was unfounded and far from being the truth.

His statement reads in part:

"It is pertinent to state categorically that His Excellency Samuel Ortom has nothing to hide and will be available if and whenever the EFCC invites him."

Ortom was one of the prominent governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that advocated for a power shift to the south in the opposition party and subsequently endorsed the candidacy of Peter Obi of the Labour Party, against his party's candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

He lost his senatorial bid and the PDP subsequently lost the governorship election to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state during the 2023 election.

