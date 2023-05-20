Bola Tinubu, the president-elect, will be inaugurated on May 29, when the tenure of President Muhammadu Buhari will officially and constitutionally be terminated.

On his journey to becoming the president-elect, Tinubu made lots of alliances with many political bigwigs including members of the opposition parties.

Full list of opposition politicians Tinubu may appoint into his cabinet Photo Credit: Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nyesom Wike

Source: Twitter

After he was declared the winner of the February 25 presidential election, Tinubu has in different occasions called for government of national unity and his recent moves are pointing to that direction.

Below are list of opposition members that Tinubu might appoint into his cabinet on getting to office:

Rabiu Kwankwaso

The national leader and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the Februry presidential election, is one of the most likely member of the incoming Tinubu's cabinet.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Kwankwaso recently confirmed that he met with the president-elect in France and expressed his readiness to work with the incoming administration.

Nyesom Wike

One of the politicians from the opposition camps Tinubu is likely to appoint into his cabinet is Rivers state Governor Nyesom Wike of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

During the 2023 election, the alliance between Wike and Tinubu was not hidden and the president-elect confirmed that the outgoing governor provided him and the All Progressives Congress (APC) "structural support" during the election.

Ayo Fayose

The former governor of Ekiti state and prominent figure of the PDP is one of the opposition leaders that is likely to be member of the incoming APC cabinet after May 29.

Fayose has been outspoken about his support for Tinubu during the election and why many of them in the PDP worked against the candidature of Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate in the 2023 election.

Chimaroke Nnamami

Nnamani, a 2-term governor of governor of Enugu state and 2 times senator of Enugu East Senatorial District, is likely to make the list of Bola Tinubu's cabinet member after its inauguration.

During the 2023 election campaign, Nnamani publicly supported Tinubu and he was expelled from the PDP because of the move. He later lost his senatorial re-election bid to the candidate of the Labour Party.

Reno Omokri

The former presidential aide and campaign of Atiku has recently been mild about the character and personality of the president-elect.

Omokri in his response to Peter Obi's comment that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is better than Tinubu posited that president-elect is better both Osinbajo and Obi in 10 folds.

See his tweet here:

Lamidi Apapa

The factional leader of the Labour Party had recently been accused of being sponsored by Bola Tinubu and the APC as some section of his party considered as bad egg in the ongoing petition of the party against Tinubu.

Although Apapa had denied being bankrolled by the president-elect but had maintained that he would honour Tinubu if invited.

Bola Tinubu: President-elect returns to Nigeria on Sunday

Legit.ng earlier reported that the president-elect, Bola Tinubu, is scheduled to return to land at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport on Sunday.

Sources close to the president-elect assured that Tinubu would be in the country 8 days to his inauguration after spending 9 days in Europe.

On May 10, Tinubu left Nigeria for Europe to woo investors to Nigeria and also perfect his transition plan ahead of in inauguration on May.

Source: Legit.ng