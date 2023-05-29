Abba Kabir Yusuf, the newly sworn-Kano governor, popularly referred to as Abba Gida Gida has ordered the sacking of all government appointees from former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje's administration.

Daily Trust reported that the governor in a statement he personally signed on Monday, May 29, the day he was sworn in, gave the executive order that “all political appointees heading government MDAs and companies are hereby relieved of their appointment with immediate effect.”

NNPP Kano governor fires another shot on Ganduje Photo Credit: Abdullahi Ganduje

Source: Facebook

Abba Gida Gida also directed all security agencies to take over all public properties that Ganduje's administration had sold with immediate effect.

He added that the security agencies, including Hisbah police, should take over the properties until his government took a final decision on them.

“I am announcing, today, that all these public places and assets that were immorally plundered and sold by the Ganduje administration should be taken over by law enforcement agencies, led by the Police, the DSS, Civil Defense, and Hisbah pending the final decision of the government.”

The governor further clarified that the properties he was referring to included graveyards and green areas, lands in and around schools, along the city wall of Kano, and religious and cultural sites, hospitals, and clinics.

He added that other assets and landed properties of the state government within and outside Kano that have been sold to the ex-governor's cronies and agents.

The move by the governor would be his second shot against his immediate predecessor within 24 hours as he was reported to have rejected the notion of sitting on the chair Ganduje was initially using.

Source: Legit.ng