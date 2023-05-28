The real truth behind Bola Tinubu's drug case in the United States has finally been revealed

A Nigeria-born US-based doctor disclosed recently that Tinubu was never involved in drug dealings in the US and he was never convicted

Meanwhile, Tinubu will be sworn in on Monday, May 29, as the 16th president of Nigeria, alongside his vice, Kashim Shettima

A Nigeria-born US-based medical practitioner and Convener of Social Rehabilitation Gruppe (SRG) Dr Marindoti Oludare, has revealed the whole truth concerning Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu's alleged drug case in the United States of America.

Oludare maintained that fact-check has unraveled the true circumstance that Tinubu was never involved in drug dealings in the US.

The Nigeria-born US-based medical practitioner says Tinubu was never convicted of drugs in the United States. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The truth behind Tinubu's drug case in the US, revealed

Oludare made this disclosure in a statement signed by his personal assistant on media, Kayode Fashua, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

He said,

“Tinubu’s love affair with his nation Nigeria is one that has taken a lot of sacrifices.

“One thing that is universal about true love is that love is giving and Tinubu has always given without holding any lien. Many a times this gift has not been reciprocated by those who’ve received, other times the gift has been maligned its beneficiaries. A case in point is the $460,000 he forfeited in September 1993.”

Source: Legit.ng