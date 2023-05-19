PDP chieftain, Chief Olabode George has revealed his opinion regarding the swearing-in ceremony of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu

Ahead of the May 29 event, George noted that if Tinubu is sworn in, it will be difficult to remove him, adding there are issues the court needs to sort out

The PDP stalwart further said he has no personal issues with Tinubu but the APC flagbearer did not win Abuja and there should be no inauguration

The former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, has revealed the real reason why Monday, May 29 is not sacrosanct for the inauguration of a new government.

In an interview with the Nigerian Guardian, Bode George spoke extensively on why the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s inauguration should be stopped.

Bode George says Tinubu should not be sworn in until the court gives its verdict. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Bode George

Why Tinubu should not be sworn in, Bode George gives reason

The PDP chieftain maintained that there are court issues that needed to be settled before Tinubu should be sworn in, but until the technical issues are settled at the court, the president-elect should not be sworn in.

Speaking further, Geroge maintained that the president-elect did not fulfill all requirements needed to win the election, hence there should be no inauguration.'

He stated thus:

"Does Tinubu have 25 percent in Abuja? Those are the technical issues that we are asking the Supreme Court to sort out. He (Tinubu) didn’t win Abuja. There should be no inauguration.

"The Constitution did not say fixatedly that it has to be May 29. If there are issues, then they should be sorted. It’s not a matter of having an interim government. It means President Buhari cannot head out. He should remain until the matter is settled."

Tinubu should not be sworn in until Tribunal gives verdict, Bode Gorge says

Responding to questions on being a strong critic of the president-elect and why he should not be sworn in, Bode George said Tinubu shouldn’t be sworn in on Monday, May 29 until the tribunal gives its verdict.

"For him (Tinubu), he did me a lot of evil.

"We have to wait for Buhari to go. We are here today, because of the shenanigans of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). The Commission gave us a sham of an election.

"Every petition by those contesting the outcome of the election is already with the Justices. Elections are not over. How can you now declare a winner or do the inauguration when elections are not over? That will lead to more crises. Do we need it? What is the hurry? Four years? Why can’t we wait for a couple of more days? Buhari can stay on, till all election matters are resolved."

