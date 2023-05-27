On Monday, May 29, 2023, would write a new history for Nigeria as the country would swear in a new leader that would rule the nation for the next four years.

On May 29, 2015, President Mohammadu Buhari alongside the vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, was sworn in as the 4th President of Nigeria since the restoration of democracy in the country.

The Buhari-Osinbajo-led administration will expire on Monday, May 29, 2023. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Major events on May 29

However, on Monday, May 29, 2023, Tinubu alongside the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima, will be sworn in as the 5th president since the restoration of democracy and the 16th Nigeria ruler in the country's history.

Ahead of the big day which is just a few hours from now, Legit.ng compiled a full list of what is going to happen and events Nigerians should look out for in the country's polity on May 29;

1. Transition to power

On Monday, May 29, President Muhammadu Buhari would hand over officially to the president-elect, Bola Tinubu and the vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima at the Eagle Square, the venue of the handover and inauguration parade in Abuja.

This act signifies the end of the eight years Buhari-Osibnajo-led administration and the beginning of a new regime both under the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Buhari will officially handover power to Tinubu on Monday, May 29, 2023. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

2. Swearing in of the president-elect and his vice

The president-elect, Bola Tinubu, will be officially sworn in as Nigeria's new leader.

Tinubu, alongside the vice president-elect, would take the oath of office and get ready for the task ahead, and begin a new administration.

3. Bola Tinubu's administration begins (Fresh assignment)

A new sheriff is in town.

Bola Tinubu's regime immediately after taking the oath of office, will pick up the fresh task dropped upon its shoulders by the previous administration.

Although many expected him to have his team ready, those that would be part of his cabinet, even though Tinubu has promised to form an inclusive government, he would set the pace for running for a new government under the platform of the APC; because as soon as he takes over the mantle of leadership from Buhari, the task begins.

