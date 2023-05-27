An old video from 24 years ago of the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has resurfaced

The vintage video from 24 years ago was Tinubu's 1999 inaugural speech as the executive governor of Lagos

It marked Tinubu's profound journey to achieving his lifelong ambition of becoming the President of Nigeria

A vintage video of the inaugural speech of Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 1999 as the newly sworn-in governor of Lagos state has emerged.

In less than 48 hours, Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be inaugurated and sworn in as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Bola Tinubu will give another inaugural speech 24 years after his first speech as Lagos state governor. Photo Credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Tolu Ogunlesi

On Monday, May 29, makes it exactly 24 years since Tinubu gave his remarkable inaugural speech as the governor of Lagos state.

In the video sighted by Legit.ng on Saturday, May 29, Tinubu paid tribute to the heroes fighting the struggle for Nigeria's democracy.

Tinubu, in his speech, emphatically paid tribute to the media and journalists who died in the struggle for Nigeria's freedom from military juntas.

He said:

"As we celebrate, we need to pay tribute to he heroic efforts of some Nigerians Whose contributions made today possible.

"Young men and women of the press must be called for special mention. They suffered arbitrary detention and harassment. They sacrifice a lot so that we can have today."

Tinubu continued, stating:

"Many of our other heroes are not here today. They died in the course of the democratic struggle. I'm sure in their heavenly homes they also will be celebrating with us."

After his inaugural speech in 1999, Tinubu became the Lagos governor for two tenures and became a strong force in the Nigerian political scene.

After 24 years, he would be sworn in as the 16th President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria at Eagle Square, Abuja.

