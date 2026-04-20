A young man has taken to social media to explain what he did after his landlord stopped him from installing solar panels

The individual mentioned that he wanted to install solar panels on the rooftop of the apartment, but the landlord stopped him

He explained what he did to ensure that the solar panel faces the sun to enjoy constant electricity

A young Nigerian man has adopted a clear strategy after his landlord refused to let him install solar panels on the rooftop. He is set to enjoy 24hr light.

The young man explained the strategy he adopted in a post he shared on his social media page, which several people have reacted to.

Man shares hack he used after landlord stopped rooftop solar installation. Photo Source: Facebook/Ebube Maduike

Source: Facebook

Man reacts as landlord blocks panel installation

Amid the poor power supply in the country, many individuals have adopted the use of solar, and while many people faced little or no problems installing it, a few individuals have been told not to install the solar panels on the rooftop of their apartment by their landlord.

One of those individuals, Ebube Maduike, took to his page to share his experience.

He mentioned that after buying extra solar panels, the landlord refused to allow him to mount the panels on the roof.

As a result of what the landlord did, @Ebube Maduike explained on his Facebook page that he adopted a strategy.

He said:

"I was hoping I would add extra panels to the count as I was switching apartments. Unfortunately, the landlord refused to allow me to mount panels on his roof."

Man finds alternative for solar panels after landlord denied rooftop access. Photo Source: Facebook/Ebube Maduike

Source: Facebook

Speaking about the strategy he adopted so he can be able to enjoy 24hr light at his apartment, he explained:

"So I had to set up a car park with the money I would have used to add more panels."

"This is to tell you that not all landlords will allow panels on their roofs sha. Mine was adamant."

After revealing his strategy, he sent a message to people on what to do to avoid this situation.

His statement: "

"So find out from the landlord first and plan yourself."

"Is it worth it? Of course. You dey whine me?"

"But make the empty space dey there for now, I don empty."

Reactions as man installs solar panels

Unimke Abana shared:

"My landlord say make I put am for security roof. Na 3m I dey find now."

Engr Egbulefu ThankGod noted:

"Seeking consent from the landlord helps to know what’s obtainable."

Emmanuel Kay wrote:

"This is what I'm thinking too because she have me a space on my tenants roof but I feel I will run into more problem with that move as those people waits for the landlord to fix things for them, imaging putting panels on their roof and God forbid it their ceiling starts leaking and they start complaining. Reason why I'm thinking of this option, not sure how to bring hat forward just yet."

Amarachukwu Elizabeth Onovo said:

"You can do that once you have money. Make neighbor sha no use the space."

Kelly Daniel shared:

"Omo me self don reason this stuff, if I won rent any house I gats ask the landlord first cause I no fit put my hope on nepa."

Arnold Osinachi Njoku added:

"I asked my landlord before paying , he said I can put it on the boys quarters roof."

Ogochukwu Okolocha wrote:

"This is what I'm thinking of if my landlord continues to resist."

Archibong Ekeng said:

"My Landlord has also refused me to fix my panels on his roof, now I'm setting up an iron structure to fix them, extra cost I never planned for. With this I can't even add extra panels for now."

Wale Olajumoke noted:

"I always confirm from landlord before I make payment for the rent.."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man, @innocent3324, reviewed the 1kVA solar generator he bought a month ago for N360k, plus a 390W solar panel for N75k.

He said it gives him 24/7 light, powering his TV, fan, blender, and other chargeable appliances. He watches TV all day, then uses the fan and other items till morning.

12kva inverter burns hours after purchase

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man shared a video of a N1.2m 12kVA inverter that burnt hours after purchase because the installer connected it to high-voltage solar panels without checking the max PV on the nameplate.

He warned people to always read the nameplate, use 80% PV, and avoid overloading/overvoltage, the main causes of burnt inverters.

Source: Legit.ng