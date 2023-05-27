The PDP has been criticised for resorting to cyberbullying the Supreme Court judges who dismissed their suit against vice president-elect Kashim Shettima

One of the five-member panel of the apex court, Justice Inyang Okoro, described it as an appalling and unprofessional act

The Supreme Court, in its ruling on Friday, May 26, said the application of PDP lacked merit

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been alleged of cyberbullying the Supreme Court judges who dismissed their suit against the president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his subordinate Kashim Shettima.

As reported by TheCable, Justice Inyang Okoro of the Supreme Court ruled out the application of the PDP, noting that it lacked the 'locus standi' to present such a case in court.

The Supreme Court says the application of PDP and Atiku Abubakar against Kashim Shettima lacked merit. Photo Credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

His decision was unanimously agreed by four other judges who formed the five-member panel of the Supreme Court.

According to the Supreme Court's ruling, Justice Okoro said:

“The appellant stated to this court that the court below found that there was indeed double nomination and that the 4th respondent knowingly allowed himself to be nominated in two constituencies,” Okoro said.

“I have searched the entirety of the record and indeed the judgement of the court below and there is no such finding. To think that learned senior counsel will mislead the court is sad."

He further criticised the PDP for their lame strategy to bully the apex court judges, describing it as "appalling and unprofessional."

Justice Okoro said:

“Using the social media to terrorize and bully the justices of the supreme court by the appellant is appalling and unprofessional.

“The appeal is without merit and is dismissed. I abide by the award of cost in the lead judgement.”

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has been slammed for dismissing the double nomination suit against vice president-elect Kashim Shettima.

On Friday, May 26, the apex court ruled out the case noting that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lacked the right to file for such a suit.

The court said only a party member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) could file for such a suit.

